Inspirisys Solutions consolidated net profit rises 41.06% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 63.25% to Rs 129.80 croreNet profit of Inspirisys Solutions rose 41.06% to Rs 18.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 63.25% to Rs 129.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 79.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales129.8079.51 63 OPM %6.785.94 -PBDT8.813.33 165 PBT7.412.42 206 NP18.6213.20 41
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 4:54 PM IST