Inspirisys Solutions consolidated net profit rises 41.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Inspirisys Solutions rose 41.06% to Rs 18.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 63.25% to Rs 129.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 79.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.129.8079.516.785.948.813.337.412.4218.6213.20

