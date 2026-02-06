Gateway Distriparks consolidated net profit declines 85.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.23% to Rs 560.41 crore

Net profit of Gateway Distriparks declined 85.10% to Rs 67.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 455.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 39.23% to Rs 560.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 402.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.560.41402.5221.8524.01113.4090.6974.8064.3967.84455.38

