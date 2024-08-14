Deep Diamond India consolidated net profit rises 70.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 70.00% to Rs 0.51 crore

Net profit of Deep Diamond India rose 70.59% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 70.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.510.3043.1426.670.380.230.380.230.290.17