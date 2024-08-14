Fedders Holding consolidated net profit rises 269.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 91.62% to Rs 142.01 croreNet profit of Fedders Holding rose 269.72% to Rs 20.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 91.62% to Rs 142.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 74.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales142.0174.11 92 OPM %12.751.12 -PBDT22.146.68 231 PBT21.466.18 247 NP20.155.45 270
