CES consolidated net profit rises 45.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.27% to Rs 131.56 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of CES rose 45.45% to Rs 8.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.27% to Rs 131.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 118.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.131.56118.2410.858.5514.7710.4913.909.468.485.83