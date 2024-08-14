CES consolidated net profit rises 45.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.27% to Rs 131.56 croreNet profit of CES rose 45.45% to Rs 8.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.27% to Rs 131.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 118.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales131.56118.24 11 OPM %10.858.55 -PBDT14.7710.49 41 PBT13.909.46 47 NP8.485.83 45
