Deep Industries consolidated net profit rises 58.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 61.59% to Rs 199.50 croreNet profit of Deep Industries rose 58.72% to Rs 58.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 37.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 61.59% to Rs 199.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 123.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales199.50123.46 62 OPM %40.9040.98 -PBDT90.9058.92 54 PBT77.8549.10 59 NP58.8237.06 59
