Marico consolidated net profit rises 8.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.31% to Rs 3259.00 croreNet profit of Marico rose 8.62% to Rs 504.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 464.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.31% to Rs 3259.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2643.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3259.002643.00 23 OPM %20.1023.69 -PBDT701.00646.00 9 PBT656.00605.00 8 NP504.00464.00 9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content