Shree Cement consolidated net profit rises 130.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.06% to Rs 5280.88 croreNet profit of Shree Cement rose 130.67% to Rs 642.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 278.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.06% to Rs 5280.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5123.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5280.885123.96 3 OPM %25.2318.09 -PBDT1522.301010.11 51 PBT868.49305.85 184 NP642.66278.61 131
