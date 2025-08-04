Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.87 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 42.65% to Rs 9.64 croreNet Loss of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reported to Rs 51.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 95.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 42.65% to Rs 9.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9.6416.81 -43 OPM %-540.25-555.38 -PBDT-49.13-92.36 47 PBT-51.81-95.50 46 NP-51.87-95.90 46
