Akzo Nobel India consolidated net profit declines 20.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.98% to Rs 995.10 croreNet profit of Akzo Nobel India declined 20.59% to Rs 91.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 114.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.98% to Rs 995.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1036.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales995.101036.30 -4 OPM %13.5216.30 -PBDT140.80176.10 -20 PBT122.50154.30 -21 NP91.00114.60 -21
