Deepak Builders & Engineers India standalone net profit rises 5.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.42% to Rs 106.60 croreNet profit of Deepak Builders & Engineers India rose 5.49% to Rs 14.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.42% to Rs 106.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 105.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales106.60105.11 1 OPM %24.6928.74 -PBDT21.8124.85 -12 PBT20.0423.23 -14 NP14.9914.21 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content