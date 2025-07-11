Friday, July 11, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PC Jeweller Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

PC Jeweller Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Balaji Amines Ltd and Elecon Engineering Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 July 2025.

PC Jeweller Ltd crashed 6.40% to Rs 17.54 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 153.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 120.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd tumbled 5.51% to Rs 160.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd lost 4.19% to Rs 104. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Balaji Amines Ltd shed 4.02% to Rs 1802. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8932 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19741 shares in the past one month.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd fell 3.98% to Rs 623.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28886 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

