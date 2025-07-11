Friday, July 11, 2025 | 05:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Krystal Integrated services bags Rs 31.55-cr order for MMMOCL

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Krystal Integrated Services announced that it has secured Rs 31.55 crore contract to provide attendant manpower services for the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation (MMMOCL).

According to an exchange filing, the three-year agreement covers attendant manpower services at metro stations on Mumbai Metro Lines 2A, 2B, 7, 9, and upcoming metro lines.

Sanjay Dighe, CEO and whole-time director of Krystal Integrated Services said, The metro project is a matter of prestige for us and a testament to Krystals pool of professionals skilled at managing large-scale infrastructure and public service projects.

Krystal was recently awarded a two-year housekeeping services order for Lines 2A and 7 for upkeep of trains, depots, receiving substations (RSS), and simulator buildings. The company manages the countrys infrastructure and industrial complexes, including healthcare, education, public administration, airports, railways, metro systems, retail, aviation and infrastructure complexes.

 

Additionally, Krystal is emerging as a significant player in the waste management sector, specializing in solid and liquid waste management as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) services.

Krystal Integrated Services is mainly in the business of Providing Facilities Management Services, Security Agency Services, Housekeeping Services, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 8.1% to Rs 11.85 crore on 41.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 413.10 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.26% to Rs 668 on the BSE.

PC Jeweller Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Gland Pharma's Pashamylaram facility receives GMP certification from Danish Medicines Agency

Wockhardt undertakes realignment of its US business

IDFC First Bank allots 6.64 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.07 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

