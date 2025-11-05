Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit rises 1.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.43% to Rs 3005.83 croreNet profit of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp rose 1.48% to Rs 213.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 210.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.43% to Rs 3005.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2746.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3005.832746.72 9 OPM %15.4217.99 -PBDT415.85398.41 4 PBT309.52298.67 4 NP213.20210.09 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content