Motherson Sumi Wiring India standalone net profit rises 8.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.55% to Rs 2753.87 croreNet profit of Motherson Sumi Wiring India rose 8.72% to Rs 165.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 152.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.55% to Rs 2753.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2323.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2753.872323.01 19 OPM %10.1610.74 -PBDT274.12247.12 11 PBT221.00202.72 9 NP165.34152.08 9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content