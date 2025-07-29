Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit rises 24.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.54% to Rs 2658.75 croreNet profit of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp rose 24.35% to Rs 243.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 195.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.54% to Rs 2658.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2281.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2658.752281.33 17 OPM %19.3020.36 -PBDT448.68365.30 23 PBT345.21269.83 28 NP243.17195.55 24
