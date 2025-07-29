GHCL Textiles standalone net profit rises 14.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.01% to Rs 267.75 croreNet profit of GHCL Textiles rose 14.58% to Rs 13.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.01% to Rs 267.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 287.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales267.75287.93 -7 OPM %11.209.86 -PBDT31.0928.22 10 PBT18.1115.69 15 NP13.5211.80 15
