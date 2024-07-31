Sales decline 1.37% to Rs 2281.33 croreNet profit of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp rose 77.72% to Rs 195.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 110.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.37% to Rs 2281.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2313.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2281.332313.01 -1 OPM %20.3612.13 -PBDT365.30221.72 65 PBT269.83162.23 66 NP195.55110.03 78
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content