Nalin Lease Finance standalone net profit rises 63.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.65% to Rs 1.77 croreNet profit of Nalin Lease Finance rose 63.64% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.65% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.771.42 25 OPM %79.1073.94 -PBDT1.451.11 31 PBT1.411.07 32 NP1.260.77 64
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content