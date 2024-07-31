Nalin Lease Finance standalone net profit rises 63.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.65% to Rs 1.77 crore

Net profit of Nalin Lease Finance rose 63.64% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.65% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.771.4279.1073.941.451.111.411.071.260.77