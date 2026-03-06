Defence stocks climb as West Asia tensions fuel buying interest

Shares of defence companies advanced on strong buying interest as escalating tensions in West Asia lifted investor sentiment in the sector.

The ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States has heightened geopolitical uncertainty, prompting investors to turn to defence-linked stocks on expectations of increased military spending and stronger order inflows.

Among the major gainers, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rose 6.18%, Bharat Dynamics gained 5.94% and Data Patterns (India) climbed 5.82%. MTAR Technologies advanced 5.79%, Paras Defence and Space Technologies added 5.10% and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers moved up 4.75%.

Other stocks in the space also traded higher, with Apollo Micro Systems rising 4.17%, Mishra Dhatu Nigam gaining 3.96%, Bharat Electronics advancing 2.50% and Astra Microwave Products up 1.73%. Hindustan Aeronautics and Zen Technologies also edged higher during the session.

Heightened global tensions often lead governments to strengthen defence preparedness, boosting demand for equipment such as missiles, drones, surveillance systems, radar platforms and ammunition. This typically benefits defence manufacturers and suppliers, resulting in buying interest in the sector.

