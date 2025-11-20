Delhi Safe Deposit Company standalone net profit rises 45.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.91% to Rs 1.91 croreNet profit of Delhi Safe Deposit Company rose 45.24% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.91% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.911.77 8 OPM %45.0327.12 -PBDT0.860.49 76 PBT0.860.47 83 NP0.610.42 45
