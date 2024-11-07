Delta Corp consolidated net profit declines 61.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.13% to Rs 187.65 croreNet profit of Delta Corp declined 61.15% to Rs 26.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 69.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 28.13% to Rs 187.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 261.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales187.65261.09 -28 OPM %18.0138.33 -PBDT51.34109.39 -53 PBT37.5992.44 -59 NP26.9869.44 -61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content