Zuari Agro Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 128.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 31.88% to Rs 1123.32 croreNet profit of Zuari Agro Chemicals rose 128.82% to Rs 81.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 31.88% to Rs 1123.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1648.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1123.321648.97 -32 OPM %9.018.42 -PBDT138.38128.95 7 PBT113.46105.64 7 NP81.2335.50 129
