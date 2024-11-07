Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.22 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.37% to Rs 58.18 croreNet loss of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility reported to Rs 6.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.37% to Rs 58.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 49.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales58.1849.15 18 OPM %-3.0612.17 -PBDT-5.445.05 PL PBT-6.963.41 PL NP-6.222.55 PL
