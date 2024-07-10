Business Standard
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Spikes 5.22%

Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has added 52.89% over last one month compared to 10.96% gain in BSE India Infrastructure Index index and 4.9% rise in the SENSEX
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd rose 5.22% today to trade at Rs 571.5. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index is up 0.91% to quote at 712.99. The index is up 10.96 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, CESC Ltd increased 1.57% and Gujarat Gas Ltd added 1.49% on the day. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index went up 121.26 % over last one year compared to the 22.28% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has added 52.89% over last one month compared to 10.96% gain in BSE India Infrastructure Index index and 4.9% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 9.75 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 33.32 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 620 on 09 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 117.35 on 13 Jul 2023.
First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

