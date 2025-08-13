Asian Star Company consolidated net profit rises 4.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.62% to Rs 716.54 croreNet profit of Asian Star Company rose 4.71% to Rs 19.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.62% to Rs 716.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 759.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales716.54759.20 -6 OPM %3.033.60 -PBDT25.8124.63 5 PBT23.4621.46 9 NP19.3418.47 5
