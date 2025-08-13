Gujarat Natural Resources consolidated net profit rises 141.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 47.74% to Rs 3.35 croreNet profit of Gujarat Natural Resources rose 141.25% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 47.74% to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.356.41 -48 OPM %8.3639.94 -PBDT3.052.57 19 PBT1.930.88 119 NP1.930.80 141
