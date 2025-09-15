Monday, September 15, 2025 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Desco Infratech gains after securing Rs 8-cr order from Torrent Gas Jaipur

Desco Infratech gains after securing Rs 8-cr order from Torrent Gas Jaipur

Image

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Desco Infratech jumped 3.27% to Rs 239.95 after the company announced that it has received new orders worth Rs 8.45 crore from Torrent Gas Jaipur.

The order involves laying MDPE pipelines, providing PNG connections, and associated works for the city gas distribution project in Jaipur. The total value of the order is Rs 8,45,64,903.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters, promoter group, nor group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract.

Desco Infratech is an infrastructure company focused on engineering, planning, & construction, particularly in city gas distribution, renewable energy, water, and power sectors.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 172.9% to Rs 9.06 crore on a 102.3% rise in revenue to Rs 59.45 crore in FY25 over FY24.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

KRBL plunges after independent director resigns citing governance concerns

KRBL plunges after independent director resigns citing governance concerns

SEBI provides relief to public listings of large companies

SEBI provides relief to public listings of large companies

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO ends with subscription of 60.29 times

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO ends with subscription of 60.29 times

Urban Company IPO ends with subscription of 103.63 times

Urban Company IPO ends with subscription of 103.63 times

Insolation Green Energy wins combined order for 226.45 MW SPV solar power plants

Insolation Green Energy wins combined order for 226.45 MW SPV solar power plants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusDev Accelerator IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon