Monday, September 15, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KRBL plunges after independent director resigns citing governance concerns

KRBL plunges after independent director resigns citing governance concerns

Image

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

KRBL tumbled 9.14% to Rs 403.50 after the company disclosed the resignation of independent director Anil Kumar Chaudhary, who raised serious concerns over governance practices.

Chaudhary, who stepped down on September 8, cited issues such as inconsistencies in recording board minutes, withholding of key information, unjust write-offs of export receivables, questionable use of CSR funds, arbitrary distribution of variable pay, and undue interference by invitees in board proceedings. He said the prevailing board dynamics were inconsistent with principles of independent oversight and effective governance.

KRBL, in its filing, confirmed that Chaudhary had stated there were no other material reasons for his resignation beyond those mentioned in his letter.

 

The resignation has rattled investors, dragging the stock down as concerns over transparency and corporate governance weighed on sentiment.

KRBL primarily focuses on the manufacturing and marketing of rice products. The company offers a wide range of basmati and specialty rice varieties and owns the popular India Gate rice brand.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 74% to Rs 150.58 crore on 32.1% increase in net sales to Rs 1,584.35 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SEBI provides relief to public listings of large companies

SEBI provides relief to public listings of large companies

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO ends with subscription of 60.29 times

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO ends with subscription of 60.29 times

Urban Company IPO ends with subscription of 103.63 times

Urban Company IPO ends with subscription of 103.63 times

Insolation Green Energy wins combined order for 226.45 MW SPV solar power plants

Insolation Green Energy wins combined order for 226.45 MW SPV solar power plants

Larsen & Toubro wins large order from National High Speed Rail Corporation

Larsen & Toubro wins large order from National High Speed Rail Corporation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusDev Accelerator IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon