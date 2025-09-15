KRBL plunges after independent director resigns citing governance concerns

KRBL tumbled 9.14% to Rs 403.50 after the company disclosed the resignation of independent director Anil Kumar Chaudhary, who raised serious concerns over governance practices.Chaudhary, who stepped down on September 8, cited issues such as inconsistencies in recording board minutes, withholding of key information, unjust write-offs of export receivables, questionable use of CSR funds, arbitrary distribution of variable pay, and undue interference by invitees in board proceedings. He said the prevailing board dynamics were inconsistent with principles of independent oversight and effective governance.
KRBL, in its filing, confirmed that Chaudhary had stated there were no other material reasons for his resignation beyond those mentioned in his letter.
The resignation has rattled investors, dragging the stock down as concerns over transparency and corporate governance weighed on sentiment.
KRBL primarily focuses on the manufacturing and marketing of rice products. The company offers a wide range of basmati and specialty rice varieties and owns the popular India Gate rice brand.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 74% to Rs 150.58 crore on 32.1% increase in net sales to Rs 1,584.35 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.
