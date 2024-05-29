Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.91% to Rs 2.49 croreNet profit of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya rose 33.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.91% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.88% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.75% to Rs 6.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
