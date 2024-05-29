Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 50.91% to Rs 2.49 crore
Net profit of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya rose 33.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.91% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.88% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.75% to Rs 6.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.491.65 51 6.016.18 -3 OPM %16.8727.88 -21.4621.68 - PBDT0.350.34 3 0.950.93 2 PBT0.240.20 20 0.510.49 4 NP0.160.12 33 0.430.41 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya standalone net profit declines 38.10% in the December 2023 quarter

RBI loosens restrictions on bank investments in AIFs

JAIN University offers Premier BSc Nuclear Medicine and MSc Molecular Medicine &amp; Stem Cell Technology programs

AstraZeneca Pharma, Mankind Pharma partner to accelerate access to asthma medicine

Indian Pharmaceutical Leaders Urge U.S.-India Partnership 'Affordable Medicine Partnership'

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Kay Power &amp; Paper reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.66 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Banaras Beads standalone net profit rises 35.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Paras Petrofils reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

BKV Industries standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayNMDC Share PriceCyclone RemalICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon