Deutsche Investment India Pvt standalone net profit rises 26.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.58% to Rs 68.82 croreNet profit of Deutsche Investment India Pvt rose 26.94% to Rs 10.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.58% to Rs 68.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales68.8254.37 27 OPM %81.0179.92 -PBDT14.6511.51 27 PBT14.6411.50 27 NP10.988.65 27
