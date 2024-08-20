Deutsche Investment India Pvt standalone net profit rises 26.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.58% to Rs 68.82 crore

Net profit of Deutsche Investment India Pvt rose 26.94% to Rs 10.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.58% to Rs 68.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.68.8254.3781.0179.9214.6511.5114.6411.5010.988.65