Indel Money standalone net profit declines 34.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.49% to Rs 73.92 croreNet profit of Indel Money declined 34.23% to Rs 9.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.49% to Rs 73.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 75.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales73.9275.81 -2 OPM %63.2464.05 -PBDT18.1922.08 -18 PBT13.0218.91 -31 NP9.2814.11 -34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content