Dev Accelerator consolidated net profit declines 71.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.39% to Rs 51.84 croreNet profit of Dev Accelerator declined 71.59% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 50.39% to Rs 51.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales51.8434.47 50 OPM %50.9652.60 -PBDT16.4921.08 -22 PBT1.706.64 -74 NP1.776.23 -72
