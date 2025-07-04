Friday, July 04, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dev IT secures Rs 4-cr orders from Alivus Lifesciences

Dev IT secures Rs 4-cr orders from Alivus Lifesciences

Image

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Dev Information Technology (DEV IT) announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 4.4 crore from Alivus Lifesciences.

Shares of Alivus Lifesciences rose 0.50% to Rs 1,038.30 on the BSE.

According to an exchange filing, the engagement includes a major order worth Rs 3.60 crore for Microsoft Select Plus perpetual licenses. While the licenses will be billed directly by the Licensing Solution Partner, DEVIT played a key advisory role in aligning Alivus Lifesciences IT infrastructure with the appropriate Microsoft licensing model. This highlights DEVITs capability in managing complex enterprise IT requirements and supporting clients in their digital transformation initiatives.

In addition, DEVIT secured a direct order worth Rs 80 lakh from Alivus Lifesciences for a suite of enterprise software solutions. This includes products from Microsoft, Zoho, Adobe, and TeamViewer, underscoring the companys ability to deliver integrated, multi-product IT solutions tailored to specific business needs.

 

Dev Information Technology (DEV IT) is a technology solution provider helping companies in their digital transformation from advisory to execution, backed by expert applications and infrastructure management.

Also Read

stock market, markets, DII, FII, DIIs buying in indian stock market, FIIs selling in stock market, how to trade, trump tariffs, stock market strategy

Ownership shift in BSE-200: Promoters offload, domestic investors step up

Weapons,Arms,Gun

Security forces recover eleven firearms, war-like stores in Manipur

FMCG, Marico, Parachute

Marico rallies 4%, hits new high post Q1 biz. Should you buy, hold or sell?

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump's immigration crackdown gets $150 billion boost from Congress

JM Finnacial, JM Financial logo

NFO alert! JM Financial MF launches Large & Midcap Fund; check details here

Alivus Life Sciences Limited (Formerly Glenmark Life Sciences is a leading developer and manufacturer of select, high-value, non-commoditized, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in chronic therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular disease, central nervous system disease, pain management and diabetes.

Shares of Dev Information Technology shed 0.33% to Rs 121.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

U.S. Stocks Rally on Strong Jobs Data, Nasdaq Surges Over 200 Points

U.S. Stocks Rally on Strong Jobs Data, Nasdaq Surges Over 200 Points

Barometers nudge higher; breadth strong

Barometers nudge higher; breadth strong

Stock Alert: UCO Bank, Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, PC Jeweller, Yes Bank

Stock Alert: UCO Bank, Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, PC Jeweller, Yes Bank

Tata Power Renewable Energy records a stellar 416% YoY growth in rooftop solar installation in Q1 FY26

Tata Power Renewable Energy records a stellar 416% YoY growth in rooftop solar installation in Q1 FY26

Amber Enterprises India Ltd Slips 0.84%

Amber Enterprises India Ltd Slips 0.84%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDelhi Weather TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon