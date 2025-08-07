Sital Leasing & Finance consolidated net profit rises 5893.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.11% to Rs 0.54 croreNet profit of Sital Leasing & Finance rose 5893.94% to Rs 19.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 42.11% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.540.38 42 OPM %3655.5673.68 -PBDT19.780.33 5894 PBT19.780.33 5894 NP19.780.33 5894
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content