Starlite Global Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit declines 0.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.95% to Rs 2.61 croreNet profit of Starlite Global Enterprises (India) declined 0.87% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.95% to Rs 2.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.612.56 2 OPM %30.6540.23 -PBDT1.872.18 -14 PBT1.451.49 -3 NP1.141.15 -1
