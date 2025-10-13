Monday, October 13, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at C.E. Info Systems Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at C.E. Info Systems Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

C.E. Info Systems Ltd notched up volume of 32.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 63.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51618 shares

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, KFin Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 October 2025.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd notched up volume of 32.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 63.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51618 shares. The stock rose 5.63% to Rs.1,799.90. Volumes stood at 35668 shares in the last session.

 

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd notched up volume of 59.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.85 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.18% to Rs.704.50. Volumes stood at 1.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd witnessed volume of 21.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.12 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.08% to Rs.854.90. Volumes stood at 1.92 lakh shares in the last session.

BLS International Services Ltd witnessed volume of 215.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22.18 lakh shares. The stock dropped 11.76% to Rs.297.50. Volumes stood at 18.38 lakh shares in the last session.

KFin Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 47.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.31 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.02% to Rs.1,137.10. Volumes stood at 9.93 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

