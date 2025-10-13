Monday, October 13, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SecureKloud Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd Partly Paidup, BLS E-Services Ltd, Munjal Showa Ltd and New Delhi Television Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 October 2025.

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd crashed 11.47% to Rs 19.99 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 26599 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3082 shares in the past one month.

 

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 10.42% to Rs 0.43. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 77656 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

BLS E-Services Ltd lost 9.71% to Rs 166.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 51999 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18362 shares in the past one month.

Munjal Showa Ltd fell 9.64% to Rs 124.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5552 shares in the past one month.

New Delhi Television Ltd plummeted 9.51% to Rs 95.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20595 shares in the past one month.

Jio Financial arm bags tolling services contract for MLFF road projects

Volumes spurt at C.E. Info Systems Ltd counter

Barometers trade with minor losses; oil & gas shares decline

Viviana Power Tech rallies after inking Rs 2,448-cr MoUs with Gujarat Government

Siemens Ltd slips for fifth straight session

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

