Barometers trade with minor losses; oil & gas shares decline

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 87.17 points or 0.10% to 82,412.46. The Nifty 50 index fell 26.25 points or 0.10% to 25,259.10.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.16% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.38%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,545 shares rose and 2,675 shares fell. A total of 186 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Oil & Gas index shed 0.61% to 11,397.35. In the previous session, the index declined by 0.16%.
Gujarat Gas (down 1.09%), Oil India (down 1.03%), Mahanagar Gas (down 1.01%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (down 0.95%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (down 0.86%), Gujarat State Petronet (down 0.69%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 0.66%), Aegis Logistics (down 0.65%), Reliance Industries (down 0.54%) and Adani Total Gas (down 0.51%) added.
On the other hand, GAIL (India) (up 0.22%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 0.03%) added.
Numbers to Track:
In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.6325 compared with its close of 88.7200 during the previous trading session.
MCX Gold futures for 3 December 2025 settlement added 1.96% to Rs 123,745.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.20% to 99.18.
The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.57% to 4.078.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement added 81 cents or 1.29% to $63.54 a barrel.
