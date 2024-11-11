Devyani International consolidated net profit declines 99.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.14% to Rs 1222.16 croreNet profit of Devyani International declined 99.94% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 49.14% to Rs 1222.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 819.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1222.16819.47 49 OPM %16.0118.84 -PBDT135.21119.35 13 PBT-3.9133.01 PL NP0.0233.35 -100
