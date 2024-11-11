Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit rises 14.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.90% to Rs 91.29 croreNet profit of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients rose 14.54% to Rs 10.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.90% to Rs 91.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 80.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales91.2980.15 14 OPM %16.6417.11 -PBDT15.5513.07 19 PBT13.5411.61 17 NP10.329.01 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content