Dhampur Bio Organics consolidated net profit rises 13.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.29% to Rs 464.27 croreNet profit of Dhampur Bio Organics rose 13.68% to Rs 44.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.29% to Rs 464.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 462.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 68.40% to Rs 14.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.16% to Rs 1861.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1864.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales464.27462.95 0 1861.541864.44 0 OPM %20.6117.53 -7.247.32 - PBDT76.5868.65 12 71.36114.97 -38 PBT60.5754.36 11 17.4765.49 -73 NP44.8039.41 14 14.6946.49 -68
