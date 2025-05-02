Friday, May 02, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yedeshi Aurangabad Tollway Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.92 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Yedeshi Aurangabad Tollway Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.92 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Sales rise 5.71% to Rs 61.45 crore

Net Loss of Yedeshi Aurangabad Tollway Pvt reported to Rs 19.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.71% to Rs 61.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 116.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 130.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.25% to Rs 237.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 256.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales61.4558.13 6 237.46256.03 -7 OPM %83.6178.38 -82.3780.34 - PBDT-15.95-1.85 -762 -82.32-72.89 -13 PBT-19.92-16.59 -20 -116.96-130.24 10 NP-19.92-16.59 -20 -116.95-130.24 10

