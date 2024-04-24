Dhampur Bio records 51% YoY fall in Q4 PAT; board OKs dividend of Rs 2.50/share

Dhampur Bio Organics has reported 51% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 39.41 crore on a 42% decline in net revenue to Rs 462.95 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

On the segmental front, Sugar revenue amounted to Rs 437.98 crore (down 46% YoY), Bio Fuels & Spirits added up to Rs 98.50 crore (down 35% YoY) and Country Liquor revenue aggregated to Rs 147.67 crore (up 12% YoY) during the period under review.

Total net expenses declined by 42% to Rs 413.63 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 712.68 crore in Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY24 stood at Rs 54.36 crore, down by 41% from Rs 92.29 crore in Q4 FY23.

For FY24, Dhampur Bio posted net revenue and PAT of Rs 1,864.44 crore (down 23% YoY) and Rs 46.49 crore (down 58% YoY), respectively.

The companys board has recommended payment of dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share for the financial year ended on 31 March 2024. The record date for the same is 28 June 2024.

Dhampur Bio Organics is engaged mainly in the manufacturing and selling of sugar, chemicals, ethanol and co-generation and sale of power.

