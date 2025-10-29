Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 05:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit declines 10.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit declines 10.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 16.66% to Rs 383.61 crore

Net profit of Dhanlaxmi Bank declined 10.11% to Rs 23.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 16.66% to Rs 383.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 328.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income383.61328.83 17 OPM %60.0357.40 -PBDT23.2032.56 -29 PBT23.2032.56 -29 NP23.2025.81 -10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

VST Industries standalone net profit rises 24.50% in the September 2025 quarter

VST Industries standalone net profit rises 24.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Ultramarine & Pigments to invest up to Rs 45 cr in Thirumalai Chemicals

Ultramarine & Pigments to invest up to Rs 45 cr in Thirumalai Chemicals

Wipro signs strategic agreement with HanesBrands Inc.

Wipro signs strategic agreement with HanesBrands Inc.

Sensex settles 369 pts higher; Nifty ends tad above 26,050

Sensex settles 369 pts higher; Nifty ends tad above 26,050

Yasho Industries inaugurates R&D centre at Pakhajan, Gujarat

Yasho Industries inaugurates R&D centre at Pakhajan, Gujarat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Stroke Day 2025BSFI Summit 2025World Savings Day 2025Q2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon