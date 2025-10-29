VST Industries standalone net profit rises 24.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.59% to Rs 335.31 croreNet profit of VST Industries rose 24.50% to Rs 59.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 47.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.59% to Rs 335.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 358.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales335.31358.95 -7 OPM %23.4518.84 -PBDT90.5775.62 20 PBT78.4164.68 21 NP59.2147.56 24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content