Dhanuka Agritech slips after Q4 PAT slides 10% YoY to Rs 59 cr

Dhanuka Agritech declined 1.51% to Rs 1,321.35 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 9.62% to Rs 59.02 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 65.30 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax declined 6.04% to Rs 81.50 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 86.74 crore in Q4 FY23.

EBITDA stood at Rs 80.09 crore in Q4 FY24, recording growth of 2.9% as compared with Rs 77.87 crore posted in Q4 FY23. EBITDA margin improved to 21.75% in Q4 FY24 as against 20.98% recorded in Q4 FY23.

On full year basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 2.39% to Rs 239.09 crore on 3.43% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,758.54 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Guidance for financial year 2024-2025, the company expects double digit growth (more than 18%) in revenue from Operations and EBITDA approximately 18%.

Mahendra Kumar Dhanuka vice-chairman & managing director, said, This year, the weather conditions have shifted significantly and already the effects of El Nino have subsided. The major weather forecasters have predicted above 100% rainfall this year, on the back of developing La Nina conditions. Therefore, this year the demand for all products are expected to be very good. Further, the price reduction of the previous year have bottomed out and we are seeing an upward movement in few products.

Meanwhile, the company's board has declared a final dividend of Rs 6 per share and it will be paid by 31st August 2024, the record date for payment being 19 July 2024.

Further, the companys board has approved the continuation of the appointment of Mahendra Kumar Dhanuka, vice chairman & managing director of the company even after attaining the age of 70 years.

Dhanuka Agritech is an agrochemical company. The company has three manufacturing facilities in Rajasthan, Gujarat and J&K with quality testing facilities. The R&D center is located at Gurgaon.

Revenue from operations fell marginally to Rs 368.31 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to Rs 371.23 crore posted in Q4 FY23.