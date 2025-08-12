Caspian Corporate Services consolidated net profit declines 98.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.53% to Rs 24.78 croreNet profit of Caspian Corporate Services declined 98.38% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.53% to Rs 24.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales24.7824.65 1 OPM %4.3619.63 -PBDT0.634.23 -85 PBT0.034.14 -99 NP0.053.09 -98
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content