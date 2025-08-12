Shreeji Translogistics consolidated net profit rises 19.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.52% to Rs 56.94 croreNet profit of Shreeji Translogistics rose 19.05% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.52% to Rs 56.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 58.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales56.9458.41 -3 OPM %2.653.80 -PBDT1.762.03 -13 PBT0.770.84 -8 NP0.750.63 19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content