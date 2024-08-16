Dhatre Udyog consolidated net profit declines 64.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.37% to Rs 53.41 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Dhatre Udyog declined 64.32% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.37% to Rs 53.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 40.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.53.4140.352.005.081.092.910.942.760.711.99